Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,700 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

