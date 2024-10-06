Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

SMTC opened at $41.68 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

