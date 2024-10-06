Sei Investments Co. Buys 22,820 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 107.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $304,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Buckle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $5,033,569. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BKE opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

