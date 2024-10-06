Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,833,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,969,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 279,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.