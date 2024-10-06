Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,499 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 90.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

