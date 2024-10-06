Sei Investments Co. Acquires 581 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 470,076 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $55,075,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

