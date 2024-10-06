Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 261.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,490,000. HCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Futu by 3,253,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 1,159.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 5,492.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $128.30.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

