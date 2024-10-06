Sei Investments Co. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.