Sei Investments Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vestis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE:VSTS opened at $14.80 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.