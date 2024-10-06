Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,514 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 304.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.48 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

