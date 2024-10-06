Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 854,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 107.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 475,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1,949.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 210,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 200,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,282,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.