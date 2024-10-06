Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $715,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $660,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

