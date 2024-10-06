Sei Investments Co. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 197,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

