Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $301,738,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

