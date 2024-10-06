Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,547,000 after purchasing an additional 560,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 164.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 281,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

