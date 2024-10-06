Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $93.22. Five Below shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 284,719 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

