American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 304,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 232.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $735.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.94. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

