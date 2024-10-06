Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.22. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 4,549,871 shares trading hands.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.