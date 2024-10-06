Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 97,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

