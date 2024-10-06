Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 114,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 109.6% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOG stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

