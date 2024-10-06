Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 33,100 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of SecureWorks worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
SCWX opened at $8.22 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SCWX
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.