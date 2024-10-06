Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 33,100 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of SecureWorks worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX opened at $8.22 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCWX

About SecureWorks

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.