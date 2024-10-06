Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,900 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

