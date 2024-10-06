Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,723 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 119,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Xencor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Xencor’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

