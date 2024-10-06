Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.