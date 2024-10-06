Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $6,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 115.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFPM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

