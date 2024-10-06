Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 123,800 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 783.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 87,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

