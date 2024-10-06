Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,100 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 4.7 %

CRMT opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $91.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 813,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

