Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $2,515,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $52.34 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.