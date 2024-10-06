Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $2,515,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588.
Astera Labs Price Performance
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
