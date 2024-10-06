TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.17% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

(Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.