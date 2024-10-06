Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBT. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 60.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 66,148 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.52.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.84%.

(Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.