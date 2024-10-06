Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,237 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,732,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 157,190 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 164,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,121.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.30 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

