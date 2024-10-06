Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 49,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 374,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Arko alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arko

Arko Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $825.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Arko by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.