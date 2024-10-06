Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,400 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

