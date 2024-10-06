CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.15. 4,596,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 29,958,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

