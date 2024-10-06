EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 1,475,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,132,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

EHang Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EHang by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $484,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

