Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.87. 1,474,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,775,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 510,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

