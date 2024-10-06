Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 170,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $59.95 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

