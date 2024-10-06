Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.98. 41,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 251,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 38.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ingevity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

