Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

