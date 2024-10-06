MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 9.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) were up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 42,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 313,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 333.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

