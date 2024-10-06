Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Trading Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. 42,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 90,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

