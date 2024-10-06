IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.40. 40,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 321,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,430.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957 in the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

