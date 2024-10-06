Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $43.30. 25,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 407,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

