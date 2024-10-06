Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 6,714,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,853,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

