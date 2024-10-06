Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,231,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,949 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

