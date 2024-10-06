PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 335,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 350,215 shares.The stock last traded at $79.20 and had previously closed at $80.34.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZROZ. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

