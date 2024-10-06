Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,343,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 7,615,325 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $55.85.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.