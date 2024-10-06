Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 32,274 shares.The stock last traded at $16.83 and had previously closed at $15.92.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at about $4,704,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

