TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,419.09, but opened at $1,356.00. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $1,353.06, with a volume of 23,499 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,326.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,292.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

