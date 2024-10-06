EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.13. EVgo shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 8,965,299 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EVgo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

